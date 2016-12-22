Clarksville family still searches for answers in loved one’s 2005 murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville family is still searching for answers after their loved one was murdered more than a decade ago.

Victoria Ochoa was last seen at a family gathering at her grandmother’s Wilma Rudolph Boulevard home on Aug. 14, 2005.

“It was just family getting together and it was a good time,” recalled her mother Sharon Costello.

Ochoa left the gathering around 4 p.m. that Sunday afternoon, telling her mother she would call her later.

Costello said when she didn’t hear from her daughter by the following Sunday, she reported her missing.

A few days later when the young mother missed her then 3-year-old son’s birthday party, Costello said she feared the worst.

“It is just terrible,” Costello said. “Winter came. She didn’t have a coat – you worry if they are warm – all the thoughts – where could she be?”

Ochoa’s skeletal remains were found at an abandon home on D Street in Clarksville about six months later. The home has since been demolished.

Ochoa’s sister told News 2 she remembers getting that tragic call.

“You just have this anger and this hurt that someone took her. No one lives forever, but no one deserves to have their life taken by someone else,” Kristine Hale said.

Her mother added that the holidays are always hard since they serve as a reminder that her daughter isn’t here.

“Usually we go to the cemetery,” she said.

Anyone with information about Ochoa’s murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

