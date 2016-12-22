Brentwood home destroyed by fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Brentwood home was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

Just before 8 p.m., a neighbor called the fire department after seeing flames coming from the house located in the 900 block of Elmington Court.

The blaze quickly spread to the second floor before firefighters could extinguish it. No one was home at the time.

According to the fire chief, the homeowner knows what may have sparked the fire.

“The homeowner speculates, based on where the fire started, it could be related to a christmas tree. It was a live tree, and she thinks she left the lights on when she left. Be extra vigilant, this is a tragedy, two days before Christmas, and one that shouldn’t have to happen,” explained Chief Brian Goss.

The exact cause remains under investigation.

