Amazon offers 1-hour delivery for Middle Tennessee shoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ‘Tis the season for last second panic, and as the holidays creep on, many will be turning to Amazon hours before Santa time.

For a little over a year now, Amazon has offered Nashvillians Amazon Prime Now, a service with a one-hour delivery time frame. Though the one hour service costs extra, two hours plus is free for Prime customers.

“People are trying to get lots and lots more done, little more stress in the holidays,” explained Adam Sohn with Amazon. “Bananas, candy, bottled water, the kind of things you need every day to run your household.”

With Prime Now, parents in a pinch could turn to Amazon for last second gifts.

“This is an amazing way for the procrastinator in your life to get everything done, take some stress out of the holidays, and have more time to spend with loved ones,” noted Sohn.

Prime Now deliveries will continue through 11:59 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say final orders should be placed by 9:45 p.m.