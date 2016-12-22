4 charged in undercover prostitution sting at Donelson hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an undercover operation, police arrested four people in a prostitution sting at a Donelson hotel on Wednesday.

Metro detectives responded to an ad placed on Backpage.com and followed it to the Best Western on Airport Center Drive.

According to an arrest record, Tamika Howard agreed to have sex with a man at the hotel and was driven there by Ronald Brooks.

Police arrested Brooks for promoting prostitution after he reportedly admitted to driving Howard to the hotel for $20.

Howard was charged with prostitution after agreeing to have sex with an ‘undercover operative’ for $200.00, according to police.

Also, at the same hotel, police arrested another man for allegedly escorting a woman to the hotel to have sex with the “undercover operative.”

Police took Jonathan Jamison into custody and charged him with promoting prostitution as well.

An arrest affidavit said Jamison drove Fondrea Geter to the Best Western to meet a man for sex. Geter allegedly agreed to have sex for $120.00 before entering the hotel room.

Police arrested Jamison after he came to the hotel room to get Geter out.

All four were booked in the Davidson County jail.