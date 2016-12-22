3 accused of crime spree spanning 3 Middle Tennessee counties

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are accused of a crime spree spanning three Middle Tennessee counties.

Chason Leach and Jecolbi Bryant were arrested Tuesday in Maury County.

According to detectives, they are accused of taking a cash register and running out on a bill at a Gallatin IHOP.

Police suspect Leach and Bryant also robbed a clerk at a Gallatin gas station.

Leach and Bryant were arrested after leading Maury County deputies on a brief chase following an alleged robbery at a convenience store near Interstate 65.

Detectives are investigating to determine if Leach and Bryant robbed a gas station in Cheatham County.

A third suspect, Heather Caggiano, was also taken into custody. She is accused of being with Leach and Bryant during one of the robberies.