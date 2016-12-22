2 escape house fire in Oak Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people escaped a house fire in the Oak Hill community Thursday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 900 block of Battery Lane around 6 a.m.

Fire officials at the scene told News 2 the two residents of the home, a man and an older woman, escaped to safety after the fire began in the front of the house.

The family reportedly owned multiple pets, some of which are missing or dead since the fire began.

Battery Lane remained closed while crews continued to process the scene.