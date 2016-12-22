1 killed, several others injured in Indiana charter bus crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – At least one person was killed and several others hurt after a charter bus and a SUV were involved in a head-on accident in Indiana.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday along U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road.

A Barons charter bus was heavily damaged and was off the roadway, while a Lexus SUV was on its top on the opposite side of the road. It appeared the two hit head-on.

A source at the scene told WANE initially there were roughly 50 patients.

WANE has since learned that the male driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

The driver of the bus was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital and was said to be in critical condition. As many as 16 others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An official with Barons Bus would not comment on the crash. WANE has since learned there were 42 people on-board at the time. Passengers said they were headed to Columbus, Ohio, from Chicago.

Additional information was not released.