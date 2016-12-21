2 people hurt in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near the Charlotte Avenue exit around 3:15 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a vehicle was traveling west on I-40 East when the driver struck another car head-on.

Two people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one with serious injuries.

The road opened back up around 6:15 a.m.

Early morning fog caused multiple accidents Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee.

News 2 meteorologist Justin Bruce described the fog Wednesday as “exceptional.”