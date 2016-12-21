TDOT stops construction for Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has stopped all road construction for the Christmas holiday, including road closures.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, and continuing through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, no construction or lane closures will affect traffic on Tennessee roadways.

“We expect over two million drivers to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “Keeping traffic moving and motorists arriving to their destinations safely is always our goal. Please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”

With the exception of a few long-term closures, which must remain in place for safety purposes, all other construction related closures will be suspended.

TDOT officials said workers may still be on-site in some construction zones, so drivers should still use caution and obey all posted speed limits.