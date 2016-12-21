School Choice Selection Day scheduled for February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Families participating in Metro School’s Optional Schools Application process for the 2017-­18 school year will be able to view their selection results on Friday, February 10.

The new date was selected after the district extended the application deadline to Friday, January 13.

An updated calendar for the entire application process is available online at mnps.org and includes new dates for the acceptance letter deadline and wait list pulls, as well.

There will be three pulls from school wait lists between now and the first day of school in 2017 rather than four because of the extended application period, according to the Metro Schools Office of Student Assignment.