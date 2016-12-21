Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department raises money to build barn for mounted patrol

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is raising money to build a new place to keep its mounted patrol.

The goal is to build a permanent facility for the horses at the Rutherford County jail.

The horses are currently housed at a leased facility. That lease is soon up and the horses must be moved by January 5.

A citizen has stepped up to offer space for the horses until the facility is built.

Some Rutherford County business owners have already offered donations and the department has set up an online fundraiser to raise the needed $46,000.

News 2 spoke with a Rutherford County sergeant who spoke about the mounted patrol’s role in the community.

“The mounted patrol is very important,” Sgt. Jon Levi explained. “Between March to January – through Christmas – we’ve worked approximately 112 events whether it be search and rescue. I think we did three or four search and rescue, we also did numerous outside events, crowd control at football games – any outdoor event throughout the county. Fireworks shows, stuff like that.”

The department will have some zoning and city red tape to work through in order to build the barn near the jail.