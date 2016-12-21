Police: Man critically injured in shooting over tattoo at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he shot a man twice during a dispute over a tattoo inside a Donelson apartment Tuesday.

Metro police said Bruce White, 21, shot the victim twice after an argument and fight broke out at the Cedars of Elm Hill Apartments just before 5 p.m.

According to arrest records, the victim came to White’s apartment to get a tattoo when the two began arguing.

White reportedly told police that the victim hit him and put him in a choke hold before letting him go.

Arrest records report White grabbed his pistol and fired 17 rounds toward the victim, hitting him in the neck and buttocks.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The defendant allegedly told police that after emptying the clip, he went to his room to grab another gun.

Metro police told News 2 White fled the apartment at a high rate of speed in a white Mercedes.

Upon his arrest, White reportedly made statements to police about wanting to kill the victim.

White was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted homicide. His bond was set at $150,000.