Police: Gunman claims self-defense in Nashville double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’re continuing to investigate the double shooting that left two men dead in Nashville on Tuesday.

The gunman reportedly told officers he fired in self-defense after the men tried to kill him.

According to a press release, the man told authorities that Donnie McFarland asked him to meet outside a family member’s home on Duke Street.

When the man arrived, he says McFarland and his friend Mahri Hawkins opened fired and tried to kill him, so he fired back.

Both McFarland and Hawkins were killed.

Metro police said the man’s car did have several bullet holes in it when it was recovered Tuesday evening.

“Thus far, independent witness statements tend to corroborate [the man’s] version of events. No charges have been placed against him as the investigation continues,” the press release states.