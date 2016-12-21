NORAD helps families across the world track Santa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command will help families around the world track Santa for the 61st year.

It started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct, but the number given out was misprinted. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

NORAD has carried on the tradition of tracking Santa since it was created in 1958.