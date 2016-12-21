Nearly 900 families receive help from Dolly Parton’s fund

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Weeks after the deadly Sevier County wildfire, nearly 900 families have received help from Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund.”

The newly established fund will provide $1,000 each month to families in Sevier County whose homes were damage or destroyed by the massive wildfire. Renters and homeowners are eligible to apply for the assistance.

Over a four-day distribution period, 884 families received their initial support payments. Parton has pledged to help the families for six months.

“It’s a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far,” Parton said in a release. “We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before the January distribution.”

The next distribution will be January 26 and 27, 2017 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

A pre-application for those affected is available at dollywoodfoundation.org.

So far, more than $9.3 million has been raised for the cause.

