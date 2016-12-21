Mom of slain teen: ‘I want them to pay for killing my baby’

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As she prepares to welcome her third child into the world, Courtney Hambrick is also mourning the mysterious shooting death of her oldest son.

A junior at Whites Creek High School, Ricky Hambrick was on the school’s football team. The 16-year-old dreamed of one day working in the criminal justice field.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Metro police say someone near Mattie Street and East Lane in Bordeaux came across the teenager’s lifeless body.

It appears he was shot late Monday night and was left at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide.

“It was cold. I just think if somebody would’ve told us something, he probably could’ve been saved,” his mother said while fighting back tears.

Ricky told his family he would be staying with friends in Bordeaux the night he was killed, but relatives say those friends do not seem to have any answers about what happened.

“You expect someone to go over to a friend’s house, spend the night and come back home. Not go and be murdered,” said Harold Kennedy, the victim’s uncle.

With few details and so many questions, Ricky’s mother is begging anyone for any information that could help in the investigation.

“Please come forward and tell me what happened to my baby, please,” she said. “I want them to pay for killing my baby.”

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.