Metro Animal Control drops adoption fees to $10 after reaching capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control has lowered its adoption fees to $10 after reaching capacity.

“Traditionally the holiday season is a great time for adoptable animals to find their new forever homes,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris. “We have so many deserving pets and we hope each of them will find a place to lay their head.”

MACC is also asking for temporary foster homes as part of Operation Silent Night. The hope is that all animals will either find a permanent or temporary home by Friday. Anyone interested in fostering an animal can email Foster.MACC@nashville.gov for more information.

All potential adopters and fosters will meet with one of MACC’s adoption counselors to find the best match for their family.

Animal control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoptions Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being adopted.