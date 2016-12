NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans added cornerback D’Joun Smith to the active roster Wednesday.

Smith takes the spot vacated by defensive lineman Karl Klug who was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.

Smith played four years at Florida Atlantic and was a third round pick of the Colts in 2015.

He has been with the Titans for three weeks after signing with their practice squad November 29.