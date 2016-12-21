Davidson County Drug Court delivers clothes, toys for kids in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Christmas will be a little brighter for 60 Nashville families, thanks to the Davidson County Drug Court.

Children of enrollees in the treatment program will now have gifts under their trees this year.

On Wednesday night, the court played the role of Santa and delivered coats, hats, gloves, and clothing along with a toy.

The presents, along with wrapping paper, were given to parents so they can surprise their kids Christmas morning.

It’s the fifth year for the celebration, and those involved say it brings quite a bit of cheer.

“We see a lot of pain and suffering, but we also see a lot of progress and happiness and lives changed,” said Nan Casey, the program director.

Brandon Manning has been in the program for nine months. He has a 6-year-old son and says it’s a different kind of Christmas for him this year to be on the road to sobriety.

“Any other year all my money went to drugs and alcohol,” he told News 2.

It took six people two days of shopping to gather all the presents.

The drug court’s foundation also provided Christmas for the Cherished H.E.A.R.T.S. program.