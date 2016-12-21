Nashville home destroyed in fire amid domestic dispute; Son arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday afternoon amid a domestic dispute that led to a man’s arrest.

According to police at the home on Kings Lane, the situation began with a domestic dispute call around 11 a.m.

A man and woman told authorities their son, identified as 28-year-old John Walter Bond, suffers from bipolar disorder and was having a manic episode.

Bond is accused of assaulting his mother, at which point his father left in an attempt to swear out a warrant against him.

Officials told News 2 the mother was eventually able to leave the home and go next door.

And while he was alone at the home, Bond reportedly climbed onto the roof and started a fire. Flames were seen shooting from the home, prompting the Nashville Fire Department to respond.

At that time, police say the parents warned authorities their son was armed. The fire department was unable to extinguish the fire as the Metro SWAT team was called to the scene.

After negotiating with the 28-year-old for a short time, he was finally taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail at 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters were then able to put out the flames; the home is considered a complete loss.

“We can build back. These are material things, you know. I built that house from ground up, and it’s just material. We can build again, but the mind is what I’m concerned with,” John Bond Sr., the father, told News 2.

Bond currently faces charges of aggravated domestic assault. The investigation is ongoing.

