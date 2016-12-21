23-year-old man’s body found in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a 23-year-old man’s body was found in Clarksville Wednesday morning.

Billy Pace Jr.’s body was found in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane.

His cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy will be conducted.

According to a release, Pace was reported missing by his dad on Sunday. His father reported he had not spoken to Pace since the night of Dec. 15.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.