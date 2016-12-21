2 wanted after triple murder, burglary in Mississippi arrested in Kansas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people wanted in connection with burglary investigation and triple homicide in Mississippi have been arrested in Kansas.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said 31-year-old Jamison Layne Townsend and 35-year-old Joshua Garcia were arrested Tuesday night after a chase.

Sheriff Wolf said a deputy tried to pull over a Dodge Charger on I-70 for having not having tags displayed.

As the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, the car took off. The deputy chased the Charger. The car exited off the interstate at McDowell Creek Road.

The pursuit ended after the Charger crashed on a dead end road.

The driver, Garcia, took off on foot. Townsend was in the passenger seat. Garcia was found a short time later hiding in another vehicle.

Sheriff Wolf said there was some property damage at the scene of the crash.

Kansas authorities said they discovered Townsend and Garcia were wanted in connection with a Pascagoula commercial burglary and a triple murder in.

On Tuesday of last week, Sam’s Jewelry was broken into overnight in Pascagoula.

Surveillance photos of two people wanted for questioning were released by the police department.

In Jackson, officers said three people were killed in Bill’s Pawn Bill’s Pawn & Jewelry Saturday night on Wilmington Street.

The victims, 81-year-old Cleveland Bill Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy and 77-year-old-Ted McLemore were shot at the pawn shop.

In both cases, police were looking for a red Dodge Charger.

On Monday night, a trooper in Coffee County, Tennessee, tried to pull the Charger over for not having tags. The driver fled and the trooper lost sight of the car.

Sheriff Wolf said the suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.