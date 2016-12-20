Page High senior was 4th Williamson County teen killed in crashes this month

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – In four weeks, four Williamson County students have died in car crashes.

Now, school officials are making a heartfelt plea to the parents of teen drivers.

Teachers say they are speaking with their students about safe driving, but they want parents to talk to their children as well.

“Ask them to slow down,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said in a YouTube video addressed to parents. “Talk to them about the importance of buckling up and expect them not to use their cell phone while they’re driving.”

Page High School senior Savanna Biles was killed Monday morning on the way to school. She is the fourth student to be killed while riding in or driving a car.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says she tried to go around a curve in the road and crossed the center line. She flipped her car and it crashed into a tree.

About 200 students, faculty, and staff held a vigil for Savanna at Page High School Tuesday night.

The school principal talked to News 2 about what he and his staff are doing to tackle student deaths on the roadways.

“Every school in Williamson County has been challenged to address these issues,” said Shane Pantell. “We’re doing that whether it’s making announcements, putting up bulletin boards and having conversations with kids saying ‘we care about you but we want you to be safe.'”

Williamson County Schools is also organizing a task force to support and educate teen drivers.

THP says it hopes the task force helps. Williamson County car fatalities are up this year as they are statewide as well.