NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just five days before Christmas as many are travelling for the holiday, the Southwest Airlines website crashed for several hours.

The company announced the issues just before 2:20 p.m.on Twitter and said it is was investigating to figure out what happened.

About three and a half hours later, Southwest said the issue had been resolved.

We have reports of successful transactions and online check in. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore full functionality. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

It’s unclear at this time if anyone’s flights were affected by the outage.