Packages stolen from front porch of 2 Clarksville homes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office is hoping the public can help identify someone who stole packages off two front porches in Clarksville.

Montgomery County officials say the thefts happened on Meachem Drive this past weekend.

At the first home, the suspect is seen on video surveillance approaching the house and removing a package front the package Sunday afternoon.

At the second home, the homeowner reportedly received a notification that three packages were left at his door but they were missing when he got home. The crime happened sometime between Sunday afternoon or Monday evening.

Items stolen from the second home include an UGG bomber jacket, North Face jacket, Kuhl tactical pants and vest, and other clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611 or call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.

You can also go to the Crime Stoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.

