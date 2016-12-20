Nashville Predators rout New Jersey Devils 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators swept back to back games clubbing the Devils 5-1 in New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Coming off of a shootout win in Philadelphia the Preds showed no signs of fatigue jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals from leading scorer James Neal (13,14).

In the second period, Mattias Eckholm scored his first of the year stretching the Nashville lead to 3-0.

Then in the third, the Predators put it away when Viktor Arvidsson hit Ryan Johansen for a beautiful shorthanded goal. It’s the Preds fourth shorthanded goal of the season and it’s the seventh of the year for Johansen.

The Preds also got a goal from Filip Forsberg who scored in both games of the back to back.

Jusi Soros got the start in goal for the Predators and stopped 27 of 28 shots for the win in the Preds fifth road victory of the season.