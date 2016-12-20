Menorah lighting held at downtown Nashville’s Public Square Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pre-Hanukkah celebration lit the night Tuesday night in downtown Nashville.

The celebratory menorah is now glowing bright at Public Square Park in front of City Hall.

Hanukkah officially begins this Saturday and lasts through Jan. 1.

The 13th annual ceremony was hosted by Mayor Megan Barry alongside the Jewish Federation.

“This is the 13th year we’ve been doing this with a sitting mayor of Nashville but the first time we had all 40 councilmembers, vice mayor, and the mayor, and a state rep,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel with the Chabad of Nashville.

“Pretty amazing,” he added, “It was a real evening of unity.”

Rabbi Tiechtel told News 2 every light symbolizes a good deed, and Nashville can be a true “it” city if it’s filled with the warmth of the light.