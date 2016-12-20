Nashville FOP treats underprivileged kids with trip to Walmart for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the season for giving, and on Tuesday some Metro police officers gave children an experience to remember.

At-risk kids went Christmas shopping at Walmart with members of the Metro-Nashville Police Department.

The spree is sponsored by the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police, which collects donations throughout the year to help the children.

“Some of the kids you see on these calls just don’t have as much as our families might have,” said Allen Herald with the FOP.

Officer Julie Riggs noticed just that when she picked up a girl name Vanessa and her sister Brenda Tuesday morning.

“There was no Christmas tree in the house and no presents in the house, and the girls told me on the way here this morning they were already told they weren’t going to have a Christmas,” Riggs told News 2.

But a morning with Metro police and “Shop with A Cop” changed that for those girls and many others.

“I’m getting a Pikachu stuffed animal, and I’m going to get Shopkins. That’s all,” little Vanessa told News 2. “And for my family I’m going to give them a piggy bank for my dad and a new cell phone for my mom and an Xbox 1 for my brother.”

Dozens of underprivileged children from the FOP youth camp area were paired with the officers to choose gifts for themselves and their families.

“It’s good to see kids that may not be able to have a Christmas be able to buy something not only for themselves, but for their family, and the FOP helps a whole household,” said Jeremy Elrod with the Metro Council.

And thanks to Walmart, Vanessa’s family will find their presents under a brand new Christmas tree after an employee found out they didn’t have one.

Greg Cowan, the store manager, told News 2 it was important to them those children had a tree this holiday season.