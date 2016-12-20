Musician’s Corner Christmas at City Winery will help wildfire victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of each ticket sale for this Friday’s Musician’s Corner Christmas at City Winery will go to the victims of the wildfires.

“Sounds of the Season” will feature Nashville feature artists Jon McLaughlin, Paul McDonald, Jason Eskridge, The Stellas, Angel Snow, and more.

Musicians Corner supports emerging artists, and provides inclusive arts enrichment and educational programming for adults and youth.

Some of the event’s proceeds will go to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Gatlinburg Emergency Fund.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at CityWinery.com/Nashville.

Click here for complete coverage of the Sevier County wildfire.