Police search for Nashville man missing since Dec. 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a 27-year-old man last seen earlier this month at his Haynes Area home.

Charles Pitts Jr. was reported missing by his father on Dec. 9 after he was last seen on Dec. 5 at his home on Paige Circle.

Police say Pitts quit his job prior to disappearing and reportedly has issues with depression.

His last phone activity was on Dec. 7 with his bank card last being used on Dec. 8.

Pitts was last seen driving his 2016 silver Dodge Charger bearing Tennessee tag 8D33L2. Pitts is black, 5 feet 6 inch tall, and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Pitt’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Curtis Hafley at 615-862-7329.