2 men killed in exchange of gunfire near East Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire in the Talbot’s Corner area of Nashville.

Metro police say Donnie McFarland, 34, was at a relative’s home on Duke Street with Mahri Hawkins, 30, when the shooting took place.

According to a press release, someone drove by the home in a white Kia Optima when gunfire erupted between both groups at 3:30 p.m.

McFarland and Hawkins, who were both armed with handguns, were each hit multiple times.

McFarland, of Crouch Drive, died at the scene. Hawkins, of Lagrange Drive, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The suspect vehicle was recovered a short time after the shooting in the 500 block of Ben Allen Road.

Detectives are conducting interviews and pursuing strong leads in the case.

Talbot’s Corner shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mahri Hawkins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Donnie McFarland (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)