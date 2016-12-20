Metro police search for woman, 27, who went missing Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for several days.

Police said Ashley Brown was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Saturday as she left a friend’s apartment in the 200 block of 25th Avenue North near Centennial Park.

According to a press release, Brown was reportedly intoxicated and left behind her purse and vehicle.

Her landlord made entry into her Pegram home on Saturday and it appeared Brown had not been home. She was reported missing by a friend later that night.

News 2 spoke with Brown’s father and step-mother Tuesday night who said they just want her home.

“We want her back. We love her. We miss her. We just want to see her again,” said Trever Brown, her father, through tears.

He said she was working as a surgical tech here in Nashville and has lived here for about a month or so.

“Very unlike her, very uncharacteristic to go any length of time without contacting family or friends especially,” Trevor Brown said.

The father told News 2 the night she went missing, Brown told her friend she was running to a nearby store to get something.

Brown is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Det. Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.

Ashley Brown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery What she was wearing the last she was seen: Black sweater, striped scarf, and black boots (Courtesy: Ashley Brown's mother) Ashley Brown (Courtesy: Ashley Brown's mother) Ashley Brown (Courtesy: Ashley Brown's mother) Ashley Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)