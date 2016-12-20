Metro Council approves moving sheriff’s office HQ to East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday night, the Metro Council approved a plan to move the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office headquarters to East Nashville.

Sheriff Daron Hall thanked the council, saying he’s pleased the headquarters “will call vibrant East Nashville home.”

The offices will be a part of Envision Cayce, the development planned for the current Cayce Homes just off Shelby Avenue.

“The city is investing $20 million in this location and more than 250 DCSO employees will add to the East Nashville economy,” Sheriff Hall said.

Official statement regarding the Metro Council approval of Sheriff's Office Administrative Headquarters in east Nashville: pic.twitter.com/lJyppBwmv4 — Nashville Sheriff (@NashSheriff) December 21, 2016