Liquor stolen in Germantown Pub burglary; Suspect wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Liquor was stolen during a burglary at the popular Germantown Pub earlier this month.

Metro police are now working to find the suspect in the Dec. 2 crime at the Monroe Street restaurant.

According to a press release, the suspect went in through the back kitchen door at 1:30 a.m. and took several bottles of liquor as well as computer equipment.

He’s a white man with short hair and eyeglasses who appears to be in his 20s. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES).

