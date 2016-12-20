16-year-old found shot to death in Bordeaux; Answers wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police want answers after a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Bordeaux.

Ricky Hambrick was discovered on the roadside near the intersection of Mattie Street and East Lane off Buena Vista Pike around 10 a.m.

Police say a nearby resident found his body, and other people in the area reportedly heard something that was likely gunfire between 8 and 8:30 p.m. the night before.

One person recalled looking out and seeing a person run from the scene.

Metro authorities say surveillance systems in the area are being checked to determine if the shooter was photographed.

Detectives are working to learn more about Hambrick, including why he was at the Mattie Street/East Lane intersection last night.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Persons can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES), or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com.