5 Titans players selected to play in Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five players for the Tennessee Titans players were selected to play in the Pro Bowl this January.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was selected to his first Pro Bowl along with teammates running back DeMarco Murray, linebacker Brian Orakpo, defensive end Jurrell Casey and Delanie Walker.

Three other Titans were selected as alternates: quarterback Marcus Mariota, right tackle Jack Conklin, and fullback Jalston Fowler.

The Pro Bowl takes place on Jan. 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.