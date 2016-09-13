Case against Nashville firefighter accused in bar fight dismissed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The case against a longtime Nashville firefighter accused of sucker punching a man at a Goodlettsville bar has been dismissed, according to his lawyer.

Goodlettsville police reported the incident involving firefighter Robert Brown happened on Aug. 7 while the 38-year-old was at Silverados Bar with his girlfriend.

The alleged victim told officers when he went to the bar area to order a drink, he was “sucker punched” by Brown twice on the right side of his face.

The victim stated that he was not going to prosecute the night of the incident; however, he was concerned when the swelling would not go down. He went to the doctor and was told he sustained an injury to his eye and a sinus cavity infection.

According to the report, the victim went back to the bar and had the assault video pulled. He saved the footage to a thumb drive, according to police.

Brown was arrested by Goodlettsville police and is charged with aggravated assault. After a disciplinary hearing, he was suspended from his job with the Nashville Fire Department for 30 days without pay.

In the rare occurrence where it is necessary, the Nashville Fire Department takes swift and appropriate action to handle disciplinary matters. In this case, the department immediately pulled that firefighter from duty upon hearing of the incident. After an investigation, a disciplinary panel recommended a 30-day suspension without pay, with which chief white concurred,” said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Haas.

Attorney Bryan Lewis represents Brown and told News 2 his client was protecting himself.

There was a group of men, four guys made threats throughout the evening toward Mr. Brown and his girlfriend. At one point, they followed Mr. Brown and his girlfriend to the back of the restaurant. The video is a short clip of what happened, and does not tell the whole story; the four guys were in there looking for trouble. Our position is that Mr. Brown defended himself like he should have. Management had been told by these four guys they were going to jump Mr. Brown and his girlfriend and beat them up and management alerted Mr. Brown and Mr. Brown was trying to pay his tab and leave the place. And one of these people from the group who made the threat approached him,” said Lewis.

By phone, one of the witnesses listed on the police report told News 2 that neither he, the victim, nor anyone else threatened the firefighter or his girlfriend.

The witness also admitted he once dated Brown’s current girlfriend and said he is friends with alleged victim.

The 35-year-old, although listed as a witness, told News 2 he did not witness the assault, saying he was outside at the time. He did say that he has seen the bar video and he said there was no threat to Brown or his girlfriend that night.

“I was outside with the manager of the bar when it happened, and the guy punched was a friend of mine, but I was nowhere around. I was outside, I saw the video,” he said.

According to Lewis, Brown agreed to pay the man’s medical bills and the state agreed to dismiss the criminal case with prejudice, which means it cannot be brought back up and releases him from any civil liabilities.

He has now returned to his position with the Nashville Fire Department.